Xiaomi to now let you make cashless transactions using Google Tez on Mi Store app

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Wednesday introduced a new payment service, powered by Google Tez, on its e-commerce platform Mi.com and Mi Store app.

Users can now make cashless transactions on both Mi.com and the Mi Store app as Google Tez payments service operates atop the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

"As a merchant partner for Tez for the business programme, all Xiaomi customers can now seamlessly and securely pay with any bank account stored in their Tez account on their phone," Sujith Narayanan, head of Partnerships and Business Development, Tez, said in a statement.

Users can pay directly from their bank accounts online for any purchase that they make, further cementing Xiaomi's commitment to contribute to the "Digital India" initiative.

"Our vision is to bring innovation to everyone and our integration with Tez is another step forward in this direction. We hope to provide an even better purchasing experience that is cashless," added Raghu Reddy, Head - Online Sales, Xiaomi India.

Google had launched its UPI-based Tez payments app in India in September that was built for India.

Working on the vast majority of the country's smartphones, the app is available in English and seven Indian languages (Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu).