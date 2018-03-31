Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 9.5 update for its Redmi Note 5 in India under the version number v9.5.3.0.NEGMIFA. The update is rolling out via over-the-air (OTA) download, however, if you wish you can also download it manually from the MIUI announcement post.

One thing to note here is that the update is rolling out in an incremental manner. This means that the update will not be immediately available for all the Redmi Note 5 users in the market. So, if it is not available on your Redmi Note 5, it will gradually show up on your device in a day or two.

The reason for this delay is because Xiaomi is rolling out the update in a staged manner where a small group of users receives the update so that Xiaomi can ensure that there are no serious, undetected bugs in the release that could impact user experience.

There's a host of new changes that come with the new MIUI 9.5. Most of the changes focus on optimising the performance and the user interface of the operating system. Here are the highlights of the changelog

New screen recording options for screen recorder

Transfer apps using Mi Mover

Browser Kernel optimised

Search bar position has been adjusted

New quick search options

New format for floating notifications in landscape mode

Revamped start page

Performance optimisation

For the entire changelog and to download and flash the ROM manually click on the link here.

To recap, the Redmi Note 5 packs a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC along with the Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 5 has two variants with 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 5 has a single camera on the back with a 12 MP sensor and f/2.2 aperture. On the front, we see a 5 MP camera with LED selfie-light.