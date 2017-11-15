Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite to go on sale at 12 PM today; to be available on Amazon and Mi official website

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and its variant Y1 Lite is going on sale today. The recently launched budget-smartphone will be available for customers at 12 PM on Amazon India and Mi.com.

The Redmi Y1 comes with 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels. The 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite is priced at Rs 6,999 and comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

Both of the variants of Redmi Y1 are powered by a Snapdragon 435 chip clocked up to 1.4 GHz and it also comes with QuickCharge 3.0 option. It has a 3,080 mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android Nougat 7.1.2. Xiaomi is also providing MIUI 9 on this smartphone. The smartphone features a 13 MP rear camera and a 16 MP camera with flash for taking pictures in low light.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS and an infrared port. Also available is a standard micro USB port for charging and data transfers.

Redmi Y1 Lite features a 5.5-inch HD display, 13 MP rear camera and is powered by Snapdragon 425 Soc.

Amazon India is offering up to 280 GB additional data for the buyers of both the devices with Idea connection and free subscription of Hungama music and Hungama play for 12 months and 3 months respectively.