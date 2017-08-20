Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A to be launched on 21 August in China; expected to come in two variants

Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 5A on 21 August. According to a report on Gizbot the device will be launched in a press conference in China on 21 August.

The images of the boxes of the Redmi Note 5A were leaked earlier hinting the launch of the phone. The smartphone by Xiaomi is expected to be the successor of the Redmi Note 4. It is expected to be the cheaper variant of the to be released Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, similar to the Redmi Note 4A being the cheaper variant of the Redmi Note 4.

The Redmi Note 5A is expected to come with three card slots in a single tray as the company has chucked the hybrid card slot and is coming with a dual-SIM card plus a dedicated space for microSD card on a single tray in the device. The smartphone is also expected to feature a front flash for taking selfies in low light conditions.

The website also mentions that Xiaomi will bring two variants of the smartphone. The higher-end version of the device is expected to feature a 16 MP primary camera.

According to the previous reports, other expected specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A includes a 5.5-inch display, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB of internal storage and will be powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC along with a 3,080 mAh battery.

A dual-camera setup with Omni Vision sensors, OV12A10 and OV13880 are expected on the rear side of the device. The device is expected to be priced around CNY 999 (Approx Rs 10,000).