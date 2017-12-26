Xiaomi Redmi 5A with 3 GB RAM variant to be available in offline stores at Rs 7,499, which is Rs 500 over the online price

Xiaomi will begin its online sale of Redmi 5A 3 GB + 32 GB variant and its 2 GB+ 16 GB variant on 28 December at 12 pm. A similar sale will happen on Flipkart. The 3 GB variant smartphone would be available at Rs 6,999, while the 2 GB variant is for Rs 4,999.

The smartphones will be available on offline Mi stores and other offline retail outlets as well.

However, in offline stores, the price of the phone is likely to increase by Rs 500. This means that the smartphone would be available at a price of Rs 7,499.

Dubbed, Desh ka Smartphone during its launch since it's made in India; the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, 2 GB variant was launched at an inaugural price of Rs 4,999 for the first 5 million units post which it would be selling at Rs 5,999. Meanwhile, the 3 GB variant was launched at Rs 6,999.

Both, the 3 GB and 2 GB variants are available in Dark Grey and Gold variants.

In case of the 2 GB variant, the phone has 5-inch HD display and comes packed with a 3,000 mAh. It is packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone sports a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. It has a dual SIM slot with a dedicated microSD slot.

The phone runs on Android Nougat 7.1.2-based MIUI Global 9.1.

Xiaomi and Reliance Jio have come together to provide a cashback offer of Rs 1000, against a recharge of Rs 169 on 13 consecutive recharges. After this, the user will receive 10 vouchers worth Rs 100.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is planning to expand its offline presence by 30 percent in 2018. According to the head of Xiaomi's India business, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi has 20 percent presence in the offline retail space.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.