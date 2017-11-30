Xiaomi Redmi 5 spotted on TENAA website; expected to come with Snapdragon 450 SoC

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 has been spotted on the TENAA listings. The Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus is expected to be launched on 7 December in China. The company has already teased the devices in China.

The Redmi 4's successor Redmi 5 is expected to feature a 5.7-inch display with 1,440x720 resolution. According to a report on droidholic the Redmi 5 will come with a 1.8 GHz processor. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 comes with highest clock speed of 1.8 GHz and is expected to be on the smartphone.

The listing on the website shows that the smartphone will come with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16/32/64 GB of internal storage option. The storage can be expanded up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD card. The phone will features an 8 MP (or 12 MP) rear camera and a 5 MP front camera on the device. It is also expected to come with Android 7.1.2 and MIUI on the device.

The smartphone is expected to be price at $150 (Rs 9,686). Xiaomi is also expected to launch Redmi 5 Plus on 7 December.

Xiaomi has recently launched the 'Desh Ka Smartphone' in India. The Redmi 5A is the successor of Redmi 4A and comes in two variants. The first one packing 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and the second one packing 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A features a 5.0-inch HD IPS LCD display panel. The company has packed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with a CPU clocked at up to 1.4 GHz, along with an Adreno 308 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. The phone is priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 for the 2 GB and 3 GB variant.