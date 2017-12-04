Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus revealed; feature 18:9 aspect ratio displays and new colour options

While Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi 4 rule the roost when it comes to the entry-level to budget smartphones segment, there is a new contender on the block, that not only delivers similar hardware, but also a 18:9 display. Well, it still comes from Xiaomi, but that new 18:9 display will surely add a modern touch to the entry-budget segment offering from the brand, making for an attractive package.

Xiaomi has yet to announce these budget beauties at its launch event set for 7 December in China. But fortunately, we will not have to wait that long as Xiaomi global spokesperson, Donovan Sung has already shared four images that reveal what these new smartphones will look like.

The sneak preview that comes from Sung’s tweet reveals devices that looks quite similar to the currently available Redmi 4. The tweets also reveal that there will be two models, a standard one called the Redmi 5 and a bigger smartphone called the Redmi 5 Plus with a bigger display (and a bigger battery, possibly).

Both smartphones seem to sport taller 18:9 displays, which is a trend among smartphone makers these days.

From the images one can tell that Redmi 5 and 5 Plus seem to follow the same formula as the Redmi 4, with a metal back and a fingerprint reader at the rear and colour-matched plastic caps at the top. In the case of the Redmi 5, the chassis too seem to be made of plastic as you can see in the images below. As for the colour options, there appears to be a new sky blue finish apart from the usual black and rose gold finishes.

The major difference here is the presence of the new taller displays that as per previous reports will arrive in HD+ and full HD+ resolutions. The displays as seen in the press renders also come with rounded corners like on the bigger Mi Mix 2 model.

Sung did not reveal any specifications of the two devices yet, so for now we are still stuck with the details we have seen from Chinese regulator TENAA.

According the TENAA listings, the Redmi 5 is expected to arrive with an HD+ (1440x720 pixels) resolution, 5.7-inch display with an overall smaller form-factor thanks to its smaller bezels.

Inside the smartphone is expected to feature a 1.8 GHz octa-core SoC which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 625 platforms. The device is expected to arrive with 2 GB + 16 GB, 3 GB + 32 GB and 4 GB + 64 GB RAM and internal storage variants and pack in 12 MP rear + 5 MP front-facing camera combo.

The above is expected to be powered by a 3,200 mAh battery on the Redmi 5.

As for the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, expected it to arrive with an even bigger display, a 4,000 mAh+ battery with a Snapdragon 600 series SOC.

Both smartphones are set to be launched on 7 December, so we will have to patiently wait a bit longer till the final specifications list is out. As for the pricing, just like the Redmi 4 before, it expect them to be priced between the entry-level and budget segment (expected between Rs 7000 - Rs 14,000).