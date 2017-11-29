Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus to launch in China on 7 December; teased with 18:9 aspect ratio displays

Xiaomi is all set to launch its much-awaited Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones on 7 December in China.

According to a Weibo post, which teases the smartphones, the expected devices show taller 18:9 aspect ratio displays.

As per Fonearena, it is similar to the TENAA specifications where the expected Redmi 5 was spotted. The models were called MDT1 and MDE1. According to those specifications, the smartphone has a fingerprint reader behind the smartphone. The devices also feature a 5.7-inch Full HD display.

The rest of the specifications as per TENAA 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage option, a 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, and a 4GB RAM with 64 GB storage. This comes with an expandable memory, which has a slot for a 128 GB microSD.

The specifications also said that it would come with Android 7.1.2 Nougat with MIUI 9.

Other features mentioned were hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD). The listing also revealed a 12 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing camera. The device is said to be 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm. Apart from this it weighs 157 grams. Which would include the non-removable 3,200 mAh battery.

The smartphone is expected to come with Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray and Silver.

In other news, Xiaomi's "Desh ka smartphone" is expected to be launched on 30 November. It is also expected to be a Flipkart exclusive. This could be Redmi 5A which was launched earlier in October in China. It has a 3,000 mAh battery and it is a successor of Redmi 4A. Redmi 4A was launched earlier this year.

The smartphone is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC along with 2 GB RAM with 16 GB of internal storage.

Apart from this, Xiaomi's 16 MP selfie camera, budget smartphone Redmi Y1 and its variant, Y1 Lite recently went on sale. The two smartphones were launched earlier this month and are available for customers on Amazon India and the company's e-commerce outlet Mi.com.