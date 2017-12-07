Xiaomi Redmi 5, 5 Plus launched in China: Brings 18:9 display, selfie-light and new price tags

Chinese startup Xiaomi today launched its much-awaited Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones. The smartphones are the successors to the Redmi 4 smartphone which belong to the entry-level segment in India along side the Redmi 4A.

Xiaomi recently launched the successor to the Redmi 4A, aptly christened as the Redmi 5A, so we guess the waiting period for these metal-clad Redmi 5 and 5 Plus smartphones will not be too long.

Both smartphones have leaked out numerous times, leaving nothing to the imagination of Xiaomi fans. In short, what was revealed today in China was nothing surprising indeed, save for the new price tags.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be available in 2 variants with the 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage combo priced at 799 Yuan (approximately Rs 7,500) and the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage model priced at 899 Yuan (approximately Rs 8,500).

As for the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus it comes with slightly better specifications and is priced at 999 Yuan (approximately Rs 9,500) for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB combo and 1299 Yuan for the 4 GB RAM + 32 GB model. All models offer expandable memory up to 128 GB via microSD cards.

The designs have gotten slimmer in appearance but carry forward the rounded theme set by the Redmi 4. Using a metal back plate and a plastic frame in the case of the Redmi 5 and a metal back with plastic caps for the Redmi 5 Plus.

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi 5 features a 5.7-inch HD+ display while the 5 Plus features a slightly bigger 5.99-inch FHD+ LCD unit.

Inside, the 5 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, while the 5 Plus gets a quicker Snapdragon 625. Both SoCs have been manufactured using the 14 nm manufacturing process which should bring better battery life savings among other things.

As for the cameras, both devices are treated equally and get a 12 MP rear camera and 5 MP selfie camera. Both cameras are accompanied by an LED flash unit which means you can now get brighter selfies in low light as well.

Connectivity options include dual SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and a micro USB port. The fingerprint scanner sits at the back of both devices.

The Redmi 5 is powered by a 3,200 mAh battery, while the 5 Plus gets a 4,000 mAh battery which brings it on par with the currently available Redmi Note 4, until the Note 5 makes its debut.

As for the software bits, well you will get the latest MIUI V9 skinning but will still be stuck with Android 7.1.2 Nougat.