Xiaomi Redmi 4A launched in 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage variant at Rs 6,999

Xiaomi India today launched a new variant of its Redmi 4A smartphone. The new variant comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which is more than what one gets with the original handset. With better specifications, the price too has gone up a bit from a previous Rs 5,999 to Rs 6,999.

The new handset will add a much-needed boost to the entry-level smartphone's multitasking capabilities and bring about stability improvements as well. The device will be sold on Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, and Tata CliQ starting from Thursday.

We reviewed the Xiaomi Redmi 4A and it proved to be one of the best entry-level smartphones out there given its Rs 5,999 price tag. With the price now gone up by Rs 1,000, the Redmi 4A now steps in to Redmi 4 territory, which we found was much better value for money, considering the added features like the Snapdragon 435 chipset, 2 GB RAM, a fingerprint reader and a good-looking metal body.

As for the humble Redmi 4A with a plastic body, it now packs in a Snapdragon 425 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage (earlier 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage). There is a 5-inch HD display on the front along with a 5 MP camera. The rear camera is a 13 MP unit with PDAF and an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera also gets an LED flash.

Connectivity options include, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS and an infrared port. Also available is a USB port for charging and data tranfers.

All of the above is powered by a 3,120 mAh battery that comes with fast charging support.