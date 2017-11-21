Xiaomi officially discontinues MIUI support for Mi Note, Redmi Note 4G, Mi 4i, Mi 2 and three other phones

Xiaomi has announced that it is officially discontinuing its support for the Mi 2/2S, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, and the Mi Note. This means that these models will not be receiving any more public beta or closed beta updates from Xiaomi after the MIUI 9.

Xiaomi's MIUI 9, which was unveiled earlier this year alongside the Mi 5X, had begun rolling out to all of Xaiomi's devices earlier this month. The stable build for the ROM has started rolling out on the Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2 and the recently launched Redmi Y1.

In August, the company pointed out that the 'recommendation rate' for MIUI 9 update stood at a staggering 94.62 percent in a poll conducted. For the uninitiated, MIUI is a customised version of Android that Xiaomi uses in all its smartphones and MIUI 9 is the latest version based on Android Nougat 7.0.

Here's a full list of phones which will be getting the MIUI 9 — Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix, Mi Note 3, Mi Note 2, Mi Note, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi 5, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4i, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi Max, Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime , Redmi 2 , Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Y1, and Redmi Y1s.