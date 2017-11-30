Xiaomi offers Reliance Jio plan of Rs 199 with Redmi 5A; Jio offers additional cashback of Rs 1,000

The new Rs 5,999 Redmi 5A (2GB RAM variant) from Xiaomi will cost users only Rs 3,999 with a Reliance Jio plan, industry sources said on 30 November.

For the first-time ever, Jio has introduced a special "ALL UNLIMITED" monthly plan of Rs 199 for Redmi 5A users that provides free voice, unlimited data (1GB daily), unlimited SMS and Jio apps for 28 days.

With a reduced entry barrier, customers can now avail this device at only Rs 3,999 with all unlimited services at Rs 199 monthly, sources told IANS.

On the other hand, Xiaomi is also offering an additional discount of Rs 1,000 for the first five million customers who choose the 2GB RAM/16GB ROM variant, effectively bringing down its price to Rs 4,999.

The smartphone also comes in a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage version that will retail at Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset and houses a 3,000mAh battery.

Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch fully-laminated HD display.

There is a dedicated MicroSD card slot that can expand the memory up to 128GB along with two SIM card slots that support simultaneous use 4G network.

It runs the Android 7.1 Nougat operating system (OS).

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.