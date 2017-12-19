Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan sale to start at 12 pm on 20 December; to bring Re 1 Flash sale, discount on smartphone, accessories

Xiaomi has launched a No. 1 Mi Fan sale. The two-day New Year and Christmas sale will start at 12 pm on 20 December in India. The company is offering discounts on smartphones, accessories and has also included the Re 1 Flash sale that offers smartphone and accessories at Re 1.

Smartphones including the recently launched Mi A1 special edition red is on sale during this period. The Mi A1 is priced at Rs 12,999 as compared to the original price of Rs 14,999. The Mi Mix 2 is priced at Rs 32,999 after getting a discount of Rs 3,000. Mi Max 2 and Xiaomi Redmi 4 will also be available with a discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

The Re 1 flash sale includes Redmi 5A, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi Band, Mi Router, Mi Repeater and Mi VR play. The list of the winners will be declared at 2 pm on 20 December.

Cases and covers for the Xiaomi smartphones will be available with a discount of up to Rs 100 during the Fan sale days.

Xiaomi accessories including power banks, Mi band, earphones, headphones, routers, repeaters, purifiers, backpacks, Mi VR Play and speakers come with a discounted price during the sale period. The Mi In-Ear headphone and Mi Capsule earphone will be priced at Rs 499 and Rs 899 after a discount of Rs 100. The Mi In-Ear headphone Pro will be priced at Rs 1,799 after getting a discount of Rs 200 during the sale. Mi Bluetooth Basic 2 speaker is priced at Rs 1,799 and a Mi Bluetooth speaker mini is priced at Rs 899 after a discount of Rs 900 and Rs 400 respectively.

The company is also offering coupons based on the amount of purchase done during the sale. A coupon of Rs 500 can be won on a minimum purchase of Rs 1,000. It is also offering SuperCash of up to 4,000 on Mobikwik and subscription of Hungama Play and Hungama Music for 3 and 12 months respectively.