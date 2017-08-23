Xiaomi MiJia 4K action camera is official with 6-axis stabilisation for CNY 699

Xiaomi has released its latest MiJia camera for the Chinese market at price of CNY 699 (approx Rs 7,000). The latest camera comes with 4K-video recording and 6-axis stabilisation. According to a report by CNBeta.com, the camera only weighs about 99 grams with dimensions of about 71.5x42.7x29.5 mm. The report pointed out that this camera comes with a 2.4-inch touch screen so that users can easily preview or play the video back without the need to transfer the images to any other device just to check what kind of footage the camera has shot.

This screen can also be used to change the shooting modes and parameters. One thing to note here is that this camera is powered by Amarella A12S75 processor which also help in ‘3D motion noise reduction’ along with lens distortion correction control and the most important, support for RAW format. Moving to the hardware in the camera, the company has opted for a Sony IMX 317 camera sensor with f/2.8 aperture, 3.2 mm focal length and a 145-degrees-wide lens that can also shoot 4K photos and 4K videos at 30 fps along with 1080p videos at 60 fps.

Moving to the hardware in the camera, the company has opted for a Sony IMX 317 camera sensor with f/2.8 aperture, 3.2 mm focal length and a 145-degrees-wide lens that can also shoot 4K photos and 4K videos at 30 fps along with 1080p videos at 60 fps.

The 6-axis stabilisation refers to 3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer system that uses real-time data to ensure that the final footage is steady. The software of the camera offers a number of options ranging from delay camera, slow motion, time-lapse shooting, high-speed shooting and nine other modes. Moving on to the battery performance, the camera can shoot about 2 hours of 4K video or 3 hours of 1080p video. The camera packs Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth along with support for microSD cards with up to 64 GB storage.

The camera is limited to Chinese market as most Xiaomi products and there is no word on availability in India. It won't be surprising if the camera does not make its way to the Indian market.

It won't be surprising if the camera does not make its way to the Indian market.

For those looking at an affordable action camera, there are always the Chinese online sellers where you can buy it.