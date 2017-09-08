Xiaomi Mi Note 3 teased by co-founder Lin Bin; could launch alongside the Mi Mix 2

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi today officially teased the Mi Note 3. The teaser was put out by company co-founder Lin Bin on social media platform, Weibo. The news was reported by GSMArena who suggest that the Mi Note 3 could be another device lined up for launch on 11 September, along with the new flagship, Mi Mix 2.

Bin goes on to ask users in the post whether they preferred the launch of the Mi Mix 2 or a larger variant of the Mi 6, quite clearly suggesting that a second device could be launched by the company. The Xiaomi co-founder had recently teased on Weibo that a second device would be launched at the 11 September event.

This, however, was understood to be a larger Mi 6 suggesting that a Mi 6 Plus was in the pipeline, this we now know is not true and that the second device is the Mi Note 3. Earlier reports had suggested that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 could arrive earlier than its predecessor, the Mi Note 2. The Mi Note 2 was launched in November 2016.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Note 3 is expected to pack in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and come with 6 GB of RAM. However, this time round Xiaomi is rumoured to have ditched LG as the makers of the display for the phone. The Mi Note 3 display is expected to be a QHD Super AMOLED panel made by Samsung.

Nothing for Indian fans to rejoice about though. The Mi Note 2 had not been brought to India and there have not been any pointers yet to suggest it would be brought to India.