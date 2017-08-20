Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 expected to feature 3D facial recognition and MIUI 9

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is expected to come with a 3D facial recognition feature. According to a screenshot of the smartphone's lock screen reported by GSMArena the screenshot shows head shaped outline at the bottom of the screen suggesting that the device might feature a facial recognition system.

The bezel-less phablet is expected to be unveiled in September with MIUI 9 and the 3D recognition system features. The 3D recognition system is expected to be similar as seen on Samsung's Galaxy S8.

Previous reports also mention about Mi Mix 2 coming with a bezel-less display with 93 percent of screen to body ratio. This is higher than that seen on the Mi Mix. The smartphone is expected to feature a curved AMOLED display and might come with in-display fingerprint technology.

The first generation Mi Mix with a bezel-less display design was launched last year in China.One variant of the phone was priced at CNY 3499 (approx Rs 35,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, while the second variant cost CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 40,000) in China.

The Mi Mix features a 6.4-inch display with an edge to edge design and 91.3 percent body to screen ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. The device has not yet been released in India.