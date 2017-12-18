Xiaomi Mi A1 red variant announced at Rs 13,999, to start selling from 20 December

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched a special red variant of the Mi A1 smartphone. The smartphone is the first Android One phone manufactured by Xiaomi. The company recently dropped the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000 and the smartphone is now priced at Rs 13,999 in India.

Xiaomi has launched the special edition to celebrate the global holiday season and a good year for the company in India. The Mi A1 comes with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage and a dual camera set-up that provides 2x optical zoom. It has a 5 MP front camera and 12 MP dual rear camera.

Google has provided free unlimited storage for all photos and videos on Google Photos at the 'High Quality' resolution, which isn't the full uncompressed resolution.

The Mi A1 features a full metal body design with 7.3 mm thickness and a 5.5-inch 2.5D curved glass screen protected by Corning Gorilla glass. It is powered by Snapdragon 625 and a 3,080 mAh battery.

The special edition red variant Mi A1 will be available in limited numbers from 20 December on the official online store of the company Mi.com and on e-commerce website Flipkart. It will be also available in Mi Home stores and other Mi partnered outlets. The smartphone is already available in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colour variants.