Xiaomi Mi A1 gets an Android 8.0 beta update, which also unlocks dormant fast-charging capabilities

Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone manufactured by Xiaomi has received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update. The animation of the smartphones have also improved after the update, say initial reports.

According to a report on TelecomTalk, the update also enables a dormant fast-charging feature. With the update, the Mi A1 now charges to 100 percent in 92 minutes as compared to the earlier charging time of two hours. Android 8.0 Oreo features including Picture-in-Picture mode and smart text selection will also be available after the update. The website also reported that that the smartphone 'feels better than it was earlier' and will become a better device after the update.

According to the report, Xiaomi is rapidly fixing the initial bugs found in the Android Oreo beta update and has already rolled out three OTA beta updates to fix the bugs. As the smartphone is almost stable in the beta version of the Oreo update, Xiaomi is expected to soon launch the stable version of the operating system. Mi users might get the update within a few days or maybe in the first month of 2018.

Earlier reports suggest that the Oreo update also improves the performance of the fingerprint scanner and that it will become faster after the update. Xiaomi launched the device in September and has also decreased the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000 recently. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is priced at Rs 13,999 in India.

The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch FullHD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and a 3,080 mAh battery. The Mi A1 also features dual-camera with a 12 MP wide-angle sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens on the rear side of the device. It has a 5 MP front camera.