Xiaomi Mi A1 gets a massive OTA firmware update; features November security patch and more

Xiaomi’s one and only Android One-powered smartphone, the Mi A1, is now receiving a new firmware update, which brings along some stability and performance improvements apart from the expected security patches that come from Google.

The new update is about 466.9 MB in size and arrives as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

According to the changelog, the new update brings the latest November 2017 security update from Google. The new update is supposed to improve security and fix related bugs as well.

The same update also improves the stability of the smartphone and optimizes its performance.

For those who have been expecting and waiting for Android 8.0 Oreo to arrive, the update will disappoint as it contains everything but that.

However, Xiaomi has promised the Oreo update so it will arrive to the smartphone sometime soon.

Secondly, this is one of the few Android One-powered smartphones out there, so both Google and Xiaomi will be working to deliver timely firmware updates; be it milestone updates or the regular ones with minor improvements, and features updates.

We recently reviewed the Xiaomi Mi A1 and found it to be a great value for money proposition considering that it features stock Android inside, minus the usual Xiaomi customisations that come with its other smartphones.

The device is priced at Rs 14,999 and features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm 625 chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 internal storage. The Mi A1 also happens to be one of the first dual camera offerings by the Chinese smartphone maker for the Indian market.