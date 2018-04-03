Xiaomi is planning to announce next version of the Mi A1, the Mi 6X, very soon. Last year's Mi 5X came to India as the Mi A1 with Android One support. This year's Mi 6X is expected to do the same. As expected, the smartphone will be powered by Android One and will come with an Apple iPhone X like rear camera design which was also seen on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The smartphone was recently spotted on TENNA and is expected to come with a 5.99-inch display and a 2,910 mAh battery. The leaked images suggest that a strong resemblance to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. New leaks on Best Under R suggest that the Mi 6X will come with a Snapdragon 626 chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.2 GHz. The Mi 6X will come with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage and will run on Android 8.1 Oreo. It's expected to feature a 20 MP and 8 MP dual camera and the front camera will come with a 20 MP sensor.

Previous images suggested that the smartphone would come with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear side of the device. The flash sits between the two sensors of the rear camera.

Xiaomi recently launched the Mix 2S, which features a Snapdragon 845 SoC and is available in three variants with of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. It is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery.