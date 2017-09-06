Xiaomi willing to move its servers to India, says VP Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi has said that it is open to moving its servers to India, a report by Economic Times (ET) claims. However, the company has said that the move is dependent on Xiaomi's Cloud service providing partner setting up base in India.

Xiaomi's comments on moving its servers to India makes it the first overseas company to openly admit of doing so according to ET.

Xiaomi VP and MD for operations in India Manu Kumar Jain told ET, “All our servers are sitting on AWS (Amazon Web Services) in Singapore and US. If AWS moves to India, we would be happy to work with them."

Cloud service providers like AWS or Microsoft Azure already have servers in India, however, ET did not get a comment from Jain on whether Xiaomi was in talks with Amazon for bringing its servers to India. He did mention to them that connectivity between India and Singapore was best in terms of internet speeds.

This comes after Xiaomi released its first Google powered Android One smartphone called the Mi A1 in India at a price of Rs 14,999. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Xiaomi's online mobile store and also be available offline in Mi Home stores across India. It will start selling from 12 September at 12 pm.