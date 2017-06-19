Xiaomi launches Mi Wi-Fi repeater, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini and Mi Power Bank 2 in India

Introducing the first ever Mi Wi-Fi repeater in India, Chinese tech major Xiaomi on Monday launched an array of gadgets, including "Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini", 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 and 20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2. Compatible with popular router brands, "Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2" lets a user expand home Wi-Fi coverage without buying a new router.

"A small unit, 'Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2' delivers fast, stable connections for up to 16 devices and has two built-in high performance PCB antennas to expand router signal range and boost download speeds," the company said in a statement. The USB connector on Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 can be simply plugged and played with power sockets, power strips, power banks or laptops. "Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2" will be available exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Home at Rs 999 from June 20.

The new "Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini" has a smooth metal housing and features Bluetooth 4.0 technology for a stable and energy-efficient connection. With a battery life of four hours, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini will be exclusively available in grey and gold colours on Mi.com and Mi Home at Rs 1,299 from June 21. The company also launched Mi Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities.

Both the variants will be available in black -- 10,000MAh for Rs 1,199 and 20,000mAh for Rs 2,199 -- on Mi.com and Mi Home from June 20 and on Amazon and Flipkart from July 07.