Xiaomi launches Mi Power Bank 2i with prices starting from Rs 799; goes on sale from 23 November

Xiaomi has launched two power banks in India. The new 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and 20,000 mAh Power Bank 2i are priced at Rs 799 and Rs 1,499 respectively. Both of the 'made in India' devices will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon and Flipkart from 23 November.

The 20,000 mAh power bank comes with two USB ports and supplies 5.1 V/3.6 A power from each of the ports even while charging two devices simultaneously. The power bank also supports Quick Charge 3.0, but only when one device is charged. It weighs 358 g and comes with a conversion rate of 93 percent. The actual output capacity of the device is 13,000 mAh. It supports various devices and can charge the Xiaomi Mi A1 4.3 times, the Apple iPhone 7 7.1 times and the iPad mini 4 2.5 times provided the power bank is fully charged.

Double pressing the power button will enable slow charging for low devices such as Bluetooth headset and fitness band.

The 10,000 mAh power bank has similar features and includes two ports that provide support to 5V/2A, 9V/2A and 12V/1.5A charging options for laptops, smartphones and tablets. It weighs 240 g and is 14.2 mm thin. The actual output stands at 6,500 mAh and has a conversion rate of 6,500 mAh. It can fully charge the Mi A1 up to 2.2 times, iPhone 7 3.5 times and iPad mini 4 1.3 times.

The company recently launched two smartphones targetting younger customers in India. Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite are priced at Rs 8,999 (3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM) and Rs 6,999 (2 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM) in India.