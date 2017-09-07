Xiaomi launches Mi Car charger and Mi 2-in-1 USB cable in India, priced with an initial discount offer on its website

Xiaomi has launched two of its products in India. The new products, Xiaomi Mi car charger and Mi 2-in-1 USB cable are available on the Xiaomi's official website in India.

The Mi car charger is priced at Rs 799 after a discount of 20 percent on the original price of Rs 999 whereas the Mi 2-in-1 USB cable is priced at Rs 299 after a discount of 25 percent on the original price of Rs 399.

The Mi car charger comes with dual USB ports and quick charging options. It can charge with an output of up to 5 V/3.6 A on both the USB ports and provides an output of 5 V/2.4 A on each port.

As the website mentions the charger can automatically adjust the output level depending on the connected device. It is compatible with Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung, HTC, Google, and BlackBerry's smartphones and tablets. Xiaomi also claims that it is compatible to charge the latest MacBook when paired with a USB Type-C charger.

Other feature of the Mi car charger includes output overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, output overvoltage protection, high temperature protection and prevention from electromagnetic radiations. It supports 24 V port designs.

Moving on to the Mi 2-in-1 USB cable, it is 100 cm long and provides one Type-C and one microUSB port. Both the ports support Quick charging. The 2-in-1 cable can provide safe and fast charging of up to 2.4 A and comes with a nylon covering to protect wear and tear.

Mi car charger is currently out of stock, but the Mi 2-in-1 USB cable is available on Xiaomi's official website.