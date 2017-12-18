Xiaomi launches Android Oreo beta program for Mi Mix 2 users

Xiaomi has launched the Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 beta program for the users who have purchased Mix Mi 2. The company has given out details about the enrollment process for interested beta testers on the official MIUI forums.

According to the post on the forum, the company stated that this is a closed beta test. This means only a select number of users will be allowed to enroll and install the Android Oreo-based ROM. This approach is different from the route companies like OnePlus, Essential and even Samsung are talking while beta testing their Oreo-based updates.

However, it is likely that Xiaomi may open the Beta testing program once it irons most of the kinks out of the preliminary build to provide a more stable version. Xiaomi has not announced any details about the rollout of the final Oreo-based update. According to a report by GSMArena, it is likely that Mi Mix 2 users will have to wait for a few months before they can install the final version of the update.

Interested Mi Mix 2 users can visit the forum post to find the instructions on how to enroll themselves in the closed beta program. This comes months after the company launched Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9 for Xiaomi devices.