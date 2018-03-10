Xiaomi India is gearing for the launch of its third smartphone for the Indian market after launched two smartphones and three Smart TVs in just about two and a half months of 2018.

The company Managing Director and Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain yesterday teased the launch event on his Twitter handle. Not much was known about the launch event except speculations that the company may launch the Xiaomi Redmi 5.

However, more details have come out after the last report. Amazon India has launched a launch page for the upcoming device, confirming that Xiaomi will launch this unconfirmed device as an Amazon-exclusive. The launch page also informs that the launch event will start at 3 PM on 14 March 2018. Upon closer inspection, it looks like Xiaomi has teased the model number of the upcoming device on the launch page with statements such as ‘5/8 people wish they had a SLIMMER PHONE’ and ‘5/10 people wish they had a FASTER PHONE’ with an emphasis on the number 5. Given that the company has already launched the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro in India last month and Xiaomi Redmi 5A in November last year. It only leaves the Xiaomi Redmi 5 as the unreleased device in India unless the company is launching a new smartphone with 5 in the model number.

Amazon India has also added a ‘Notify me’ button on the top of the page so that users can stay up to date with the upcoming launch. As previously reported, Xiaomi Redmi 5 has already launched in the Chinese market.

The device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with a CPU clocked at up to 1.8 GHz along with an Adreno 506 graphics chip. It comes with a 5.7-inch screen HD+ resolution (1440 x 720), 282 PPI pixel density with 450 nits brightness and an 18:9 screen ratio. Given that the company launched two variants of the device in China, we can expect the same in India. The variants include a 2 GB / 16 GB option and a 3 GB / 32 GB option.