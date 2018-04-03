Xiaomi has joined the league of Google, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon by introducing its very own AI-based virtual assistant for its customers in China. Called 'Xiao Ai', the company's new virtual assistant will work in a manner similar to Google Assistant and will be able to set reminders, control IoT-based equipment and more.

According to a report on iGyaan, the virtual assistant called as Xiao Ai has been introduced in China and there are less chances of it coming to India as its programming is based on the Chinese language.

A video released (shown below) by the company shows how the new AI assistant works in a manner similar to other assistants available in the market.

The video shows how Xiao Ai can set reminders, control smart lights, tell the weather, play music, send messages on WeChat, translate text and more.

For now, Xiao Ai seems to reside only on Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2S smartphone, so it isn't clear whether the digital assistant will arrive in future software updates to other smartphones models.

Considering that Xiaomi manufactures a lot more connected lifestyle products than most smartphone makers out there, we could see better integration between these in the future, which should be good news for those who have invested heavily in Xiaomi's ecosystem of products (TVs, air purifiers, weighing scales, lamps etc.).

In the above video we can see Xiao Ai being demonstrated on a Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. The Mi Mix 2S was recently launched in China and comes with a similar design as seen on the Mi Mix 2. The camera on the device has been upgraded with a dual-camera setup seen on the Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro.