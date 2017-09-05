Xiaomi to launch its first 'dual camera' phone today: Here's how to watch it live

Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of a dual-camera phone in September for a while now, finally settling for 5 September as the date. The event will be a Global launch and will also be the first dual-camera phone by the Chinese smartphone maker in India. Rumours are flying around as to what would be the name of the device. Will it be the Mi 5X or the Mi A1? We will come to know in a few hours.

Here is where you can watch the event live.

The company took to Twitter to mention that the event will start at 12 pm in Delhi, along with the hashtag '#FlagshipDualCamera.

Nothing much apart from these details was revealed in the tweet. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain had also earlier tweeted about the launch of a dual-camera phone in September.

At 12 PM IST tomorrow, we will unveil #FlagshipDualCamera in New Delhi, India. Click https://t.co/81os27s2TS if you want to watch us live! pic.twitter.com/sf4efUlCQ2 — Mi (@xiaomi) September 4, 2017

While fans in India expected Xiaomi to launch a variant of the recently unveiled Mi 5X, the company has confirmed that the launch will be of a completely new smartphone. A name has not been officially mentioned by the company, however, the new phone is touted to be the Xiaomi Mi A1 which was reportedly spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench earlier.

According to the listing on Geekbench, we can expect the unreleased smartphone to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0 GHz. The smartphone will also run Android Nougat 7.1.2 based MIUI out of the box.

We don’t know much about the smartphone apart from the Geekbench listing and the name ‘A1’. Recent reports indicated that the smartphone is likely to be Xiaomi’s first Android One-based device. The ‘A1’ in the code name matches up with the guess as it could mean Android One.