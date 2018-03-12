Xiaomi has rolled out an update that brings an Apple iPhone X-like gesture feature its Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The 'Full Screen Gestures' feature meant for smartphones with 18:9 ratio display allows users to perform various actions using simple gestures reducing the need to use the software navigation keys that take up space at the bottom of the display. The company has already launched the feature on Mi Mix 2.

According to the MIUI Forum the gesture feature comes with the Global Beta ROM (8.3.1) or MIUI 9.5 and above.

The first gesture features allows the users to go to the home screen without the need to press the home button. Swipe up your finger from the bottom of the screen to half way through the screen and you will land on the home page directly.

The second gesture helps in opening the recently opened tabs on the smartphone. Users need to swipe up from the bottom of the display and pause in between to access the recently opened tabs.

The final gesture allows to go back to the previous page of an app. Swiping left or right from the edge of the screen will open the last accessed page in a particular app replicating the hardware back button. The feature can also be performed with third-party apps that support the left swipe feature. If an app utilizes the left swipe feature, then users will need to swipe left or right from the top edge of the screen in order to go back to previous page.

The devices featuring the gesture feature currently include Mi MIX 2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro along with upcoming full-screen devices from the Chinese brand. Xiaomi recently announced that it would launch a new 'compact powerhouse' smartphone that is expected to be the Redmi 5 in the Indian market on 14 March.