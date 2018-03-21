Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has officially announced the rollout of the Global Stable version of MIUI 9.5 for select devices in its portfolio.

These devices include the Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Note 4 Qualcomm/ Redmi Note 4X, Mi Max and the Mi Max Prime. The company took to its MIUI forum to make the announcement giving us a timeline of the rollout of the new update.

The company pointed out that the update is rolling out in an incremental manner which means that the company is releasing the update is small batches to ensure that if there are any last minute bugs, all devices in the market are not plagued by the same in one go.

Xiaomi has also released a schedule of devices that will get MIUI 9.5 along with the month the update will be rolled out.

According to the post, in addition to the devices mentioned above, Redmi 3S, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 MediaTek versions will get MIUI 9.5 in late March.

Redmi Note 5A Prime/ Redmi Y1, Redmi Note 5A/ Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Mi Max 2, Mi 5, Redmi 4X, Mi 6 and Mi MIX 2 will receive the update in early April.

Mi Note 2, Mi 5s, Mi MIX, Mi Note 3, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi Note 2, Redmi 3, Redmi 4, Mi 3 and Mi 4 will get the update in Mid April.

Xiaomi has also added a list of updates as part of MIUI 9 at the bottom of the list to help users go through the new features and bug fixes that the company has worked on.