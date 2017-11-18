Xiaomi annouces Mi A1 photography challenge with a prize money of $30,000

Xiaomi has announced that it would be conducting a photography challenge for which the prize money is $30,000. However, to participate in the challenge, one of the main requirements is to own a Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone.

Use your Mi A1 smartphone to click pictures and tell Xiaomi what inspired you to capture those pictures. Click on the site here and start sending in your entries to participate. For those who do not own a Xiaomi Mi A1, you can participate by voting for your favorite pictures and get a chance to win Redmi Note 4, Mi A1 and more by the means of a lucky draw every week.

The Mi A1 is a dual-camera mid-range smartphone by Xiaomi and was released in India on 5 September. The phone makes use of one wide-angle lens and a one tele-photo lens. Both these sensors have a 12 MP resolution and are supported with dual-flash positioned just beside them. The camera can give up to 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom.

The Mi A1 runs on stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat. The phone is the first Android One device by Xiaomi and is therefore devoid of the standard MIUI user interface which is seen in all Xiaomi phones.