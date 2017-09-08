Working Vivo X20 seen in a short video clip; confirms dual camera setup

News of Vivo's upcoming flaghip — the Vivo X20 — has been trickling in regularly. The latest leak involves a video that shows what is allegedly an operational Vivo X20.

According to a report in GSMArena, the 10-second video just shows the front and the back of the alleged Vivo X20. The rear side shows a fingerprint scanner and a dual camera setup. Not much is revealed in terms of features or specifications otherwise.

In another slide leaked from the Vivo X20 deck, the 24 MP cameras have been confirmed for both the front and the rear side. The camera resolution of the second camera on the back is not known.

The front 24 MP camera may most likely be legit as Vivo had just announced the Vivo V7+ in India, which indeed comes with a 24 MP front-facing camera. So it will not be surprising to see it on the X20 either.

Recently, a promotional poster for the FIFA 2018 World Cup revealed the bezel-less look of the Vivo X20. The two Chinese posters do not shed any light on the specifications and details of the X20 smartphone. It only shows the front side of the phone which shows minimum bezels at the top and bottom of the phone sporting a display of 18:9 ratio. Apart from that we can see the volume control buttons, presumably the power button, and also a single front camera.

According to Android Headlines, it's being speculated that the Vivo X20 will have two variants namely X20 and X20 Plus. The report claims that the phone will be having a 5-inch or a 5.5-inch FullHD (1920 x 1080) display and house 64 GB of internal memory alongside 4 GB of RAM. Word is that the processor used would be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. The specifications are for the time being only rumours and no concrete details have yet been revealed.