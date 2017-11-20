Wipro partners with Cisco to be its digital solutions partner in connected lighting

Wipro Lighting, part of Wipro Enterprises, said on 20 November that it will collaborate with networking major Cisco to be its Digital Building Solutions provider for connected lighting in India.

The tie-up will bring together Wipros art & Connected Lighting systems and Cisco's solutions that link various building services through a single, converged IP network together, it said in a statement.

It is aimed at delivering better user experience, save on energy and operating expenses as well as reap the benefit of Internet of Things (IoT) in workspaces, it added.

Wipro Lighting Vice President & Business Head Anuj Dhir said: "With the emergence of the IoT and big data, smart and connected digital lighting is the way forward as it will bring intelligence & functionality into lighting systems."

Daisy Chittilapilly, MD, Partner Organization, Cisco India and SAARC said both the companies aim to accelerate adoption of these solutions in the market and deliver increased comfort and efficiency.

"These new connected lighting solutions will greatly simplify the deployment experience, lower total cost of ownership, offer pre-validated architecture and ecosystem integration among players," the statement said.