WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's Twitter account suddenly vanishes; has reappeared once again

The disappearance of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's Twitter account has created confusion among his fans and followers, the media reported. Assange's account, @JulianAssange, is no more and the reason still remains unknown. A search on Twitter with his username says, 'Sorry, that page doesn't exist!'

According to Gizmodo, Assange had not tweeted since Friday. Assange apparently deleted his Twitter account, sending social media into a frenzy of conspiracy theories about the embattled WikiLeaks founder, news website inquisitr.com reported on Monday.

However, some users speculated that Assange was taken out by Twitter as part of the social media platform's recent purge of inflammatory posters, many on the far right, the report added. Others believed that it was a move to silence Assange ahead of a major revelation on the part of WikiLeaks. WikiLeaks has not yet commented on the matter.