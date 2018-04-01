Waldo’s lost somewhere in Google Maps and it’s now your job to find him! Google’s latest April Fools’ day prank — more of a gift, actually — will have you combing through Maps hunting for him and his various friends.

Simply open your Maps app on iOS or Android, or head to maps.google.com in your browser, and tap on Waldo to start playing. The game will run all week and Google expects you to hunt for Waldo and even his friends Wenda, Woof, Wizard Whitebeard and of course, Odlaw, Waldo’s evil twin of sorts.

If you spot Waldo, you tap on him and move on. You can also stick around to spot the rest of his friends if you feel like it, but it’s not necessary to do so.

Originally published as ‘Where’s Wally?’, but later renamed as 'Where's Waldo' in Canada and the US, the series is the brainchild of English illustrator Martin Hanford and designed as a puzzle book for children. Wally’s signature striped red and white shirt, glasses and smile are by now the stuff of legend. Wally is meant to be a world traveller and a time-travel aficionado.

The game is free, fun, challenging and will be available all week. Don’t miss out!