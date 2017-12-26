WhatsApp to stop services for users of BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10 and Windows Phone 8.0 from 31 December

WhatsApp is planning to bid farewell to certain devices from 31 December onwards according to its blog post. Users of BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, and Windows Phone 8.0 will no longer be able to enjoy the services of the world's most popular messaging platform as we enter 2018.

WhatsApp also mentioned that devices that are running Nokia S40 operating system will be decommissioned on 31 December, 2018. However, it is prudent to know that WhatsApp has been announcing the withdrawal of its services from S40 devices and BlackBerry devices since February last year. Just this year in June WhatsApp had stopped its services on Nokia S60 platform.

The blog post also mentions that WhatsApp on Android versions 2.3.7 and older will also stop working but that will be from 1 February 2020. If your device is among the above-mentioned devices, then it is time to upgrade to a newer Android, Windows 10 or an iPhone.

Recently, Based on reports by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Web bearing the version number 2.7315 had received two new changes — a private reply feature and a picture-in-picture mode.

WhatsApp Beta app version number 2.17.424, 2.17.436 and 2.17.437 for users on iOS, Android and Windows Phone respectively, on the other hand, had received features such as tap to unblock a user, revised admin settings, shake to report and a new invite via a link shortcut feature.