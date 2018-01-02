You are here:
WhatsApp suffers global outage for an hour on new year's eve

News-analysis Reuters Jan, 02 2018 07:28:26 IST

WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a global outage for about an hour on 31 December before the problem was fixed.

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo. Reuters

“WhatsApp users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved”, a WhatsApp spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. The cause of the outage, about an hour long, was not immediately known.

In India, its biggest market with about 200 million of its billion-plus users, the app was down just a few minutes past midnight into the new year.

Users in other countries also complained of outages on social media.


Published Date: Jan 02, 2018 07:28 am | Updated Date: Jan 02, 2018 07:28 am

