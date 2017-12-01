WhatsApp services resume after global outage for a brief period on 30 November

Popular messaging app WhatsApp said on 30 November that users around the world had been unable to access its service for a brief period, but that access for its 1 billion daily users had since resumed.

The outage was most acute in northern Europe and Brazil but lasted less than an hour, according to downdetector.com, which tracks disruptions across telecommunications services.

California-based WhatsApp, which Facebook Inc purchased for $19 billion in 2014, is among the most popular messaging services in the world.

Last time WhatsApp suffered a major outage was on 3 November. The downdetector.in outage map suggests that the whole of Europe, large swathes of south India and parts of Asia including Malaysia and Indonesia are affected. Services also seem affected in the US, Mexico, South America and parts of Africa, though not as badly as the rest of the world.