Facebook-owned chat app WhatsApp has finally rolled out the feature to add a group description for a chat groups. The update also adds the ability to switch from a voice call to a video call directly. The features were available on the 2.18.54 beta version of the Android app previously and are now rolling out to non-beta users.

The chat app also allows the users to search group participants directly from the group info screen. This feature is rolling out in a new update for both Android and Windows smartphones. The group description feature allows users to know more about the group or to provide an important information about the group. The description will also be available in the link, if someone invites a new person through by sharing the group link.

Switching from a voice call to a video call has become easy as the new update brings a single button on the voice call screen to switch from voice to video without disconnecting the call. The group description can be seen by tapping on the top bar of the chat room of the group, which will show the profile picture on the top and below it the group description. The feature rolled out with the new update of WhatsApp and was earlier available on the 2.18.54 beta version of the app on Android and on the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.28 for Windows smartphones.

WhatsApp has recently added 'block revoke request' on the beta version of the app, that allows the users to block invalid delete requests.