WhatsApp for Android now supports 'Verified Business' accounts, indicated by a green tick, in the beta mode

WhatsApp for Business is yet to officially launch, but it is only a matter of time. WhatsApp has even come on record and announced that it will start the service in India soon and that India would play a crucial role in the earlier days. In the latest update on the WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android is supporting Verified Business accounts, which will see a green tick mark beside the profile.

According to the FAQ page on WhatsApp, "If you see a green badge next to a contact's name, it means that WhatsApp has confirmed the phone number of this contact belongs to a business account."

The new update lets businesses set working hours. If you call a business account and they are not available, you will get an 'away' message. Businesses can also manage their automatic messages and customers can block businesses which they do not want to be contacted by.

In case you have a business's phone number saved in your address book, the name you will see is the name you have saved in your address book. Else you will see the name that the business has chosen for itself.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp business verification feature is limited to a small number of businesses participating in the pilot program. "When a business status changes (when a business becomes verified by WhatsApp), you will be notified in the chat through yellow messages (like a security code of contact changes)," says WABetaInfo.

Last we heard, the messaging giant is even tying up with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enable in-app UPI payments. A report by the Times of India stated that this is the first time that the NCPI have granted a mobile app to enter into multi-bank partnerships for digital payments. NPCI had confirmed that Whatsapp had received a nod from the payment institution. "We have permitted multi-bank partnership as Whatsapp did not want all transactions routed via one bank when payment loads are high. They are now talking actively to leading banks now," AP Hota of NPCI had said.

A recent beta version of WhatsApp tagged as version 2.17.285 apart from adding additional features also seems to have connected its new Business service as WABetaInfo found out.

The post details how the new release brings users closer to the service being updated. The source estimates that WhatsApp for Business could be active in about 4 months from now.