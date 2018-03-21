WhatsApp is a Facebook-owned company that the social media giant bought in 2014 for $16 billion from its co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton.

One notable thing about its co-founders is that while Jan Koum continued to lead the company, as reported by The Verge, Brian Acton left the company to earlier this year to start his own non-profit foundation.

Just as the current data leak controversy where Cambridge Analytica misused user data taken from Facebook takes a toll on the company both in financial as well as legal terms as it starts to erode the public image of the company. A number of online movements encouraging Facebook users to delete their profiles on the social media platform has emerged. Brian Acton took to his Twitter account to announce that it indeed is, time to delete Facebook, adding support to the movement.

The report went on to add that both WhatsApp declined to comment on the statement while Acton “did not immediately respond to a request for comment.” It is unclear if Acton feels the same way about WhatsApp because that technically comes under Facebook. However, the report went on to point out that Acton has recently invested about $50 million in privacy-focused Singal app, often regarded as an alternative to WhatsApp.

As the years have progressed, WhatsApp has increasingly grown its interdependence on Facebook infrastructure with a plan for deeper integration about sharing data with the parent company. The data sharing has raised eyebrows in past with agencies focusing on privacy and even governments investigating the policy.

As pointed out by the report, Acton is not the first ‘former Facebook executive’ to express concern, displeasure or discomfort about the company after leaving the place. As reported previously, Chamath Palihapitiya, Former Vice President of User Growth added that the company has made such tools that are destroying the society.

What is concerning here is the fact that figures that are high up in the command chain of Facebook seem to be aware of the implications of the social media giant and what its effects on the society are. They are often unforgiving in their criticism after leaving the company. This indicates there are things that need fixing inside Facebook and it needs to change things significantly if it has to ensure the long-term survival of the company.