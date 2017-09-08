WhatsApp brings picture-in-picture video calling and coloured status updates to iOS and Android devices

After rolling out the picture-in-picture (PIP) video calls to beta users of its app, WhatsApp has now rolled out the feature to everyone. This means that both Android and iOS users will now be able to minimize video calls to a corner of the display while browsing through other messages in the instant messaging app.

While PIP is new to both iOS and Android users who are on the stable public builds, the coloured text status messages have now made their way to a wider number of users. Once a video call begins, simply tap the back button shown in the app to switch to PIP mode.

But there is a catch. The picture-in-picture video calls update will only be available for Android users whose smartphones have been updated to Android 8.0 Oreo, Google's latest and greatest milestone software update. For iOS users, the feature works just fine on iOS 10. You can have a look at the screenshots below to see how the new PIP mode works on iOS.

The feature works well with WhatsApp build v2.17.322 for Android devices and V2.17.52 for iOS devices.

As for the colourful text status updates, you need to keep in mind that they will disappear after 24 hours.

Apart from messaging, WhatsApp has also been making headlines for its verified business accounts. The Facebook-owned company after plenty of leaks, only recently confirmed that the service will launch soon. These businesses will be able to use the company's solutions to provide customers with useful notifications like flight times, delivery confirmations and other updates. Recently ticket-booking portal, BookMyShow hopped on board to try out WhatsApp new verified Business accounts.