WhatsApp Beta update for Android reveals a new feature called ‘Restricted groups’

Multimedia platform WhatsApp has revealed a new upcoming feature in its Android Beta version 2.17.430 from its Google Play Beta channel.

The news came hours after reports about WhatsApp outage across a number of countries. This new feature is one of the many upcoming features that the company is testing in its Beta programs.

‘Restricted groups’ is a new type of Group where only administrators of the group can disable the chat feature for all the non-administrators in the group, as reported by WABetaInfo. This feature was spotted on the iOS beta but this is the first time that we have spotted the feature on Android. Once the chat conversation is disabled for ‘non-Admin’ people, they can check only the messages in addition to the options to send a message to the group administrator or mute the group.

According to the report, once the user sends a message to the group administrator, WhatsApp will send the message to the administrator as a ‘Reply’ from the group. Administrators can only restrict the group once in every 72 hours. However, WhatsApp can remotely change the limit from their end. This new update comes days after the company rolled out a new update for its iOS users where they can finally watch YouTube videos inside the app without any need to leave the conversation.