Western Digital introduces My Book Duo external hard drive with a massive 20 TB storage capacity

Western Digital has introduced the highest capacity external hard drive in its lineup. The My Book Duo has a capacity of 20 TB in the Raid-0 configuration. The hard drive can also be set to store data in the Raid-1 configuration, allowing for redundancy, and minimising risk of data loss. The data stored on the drive can be secured with 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption, and users can manually set a password to activate the hardware data encryption and data protection.

Sven Rathjen, vice president of product marketing, Client Solutions, Western Digital says, "Both at home and in the office, people are creating and amassing huge volumes of data, and need high capacity, high-speed solutions to easily and confidently move and store that data in a single location. We see it within new content creation segments such as the drone market and with enthusiasts, as well as professionals, producing and editing massive, high-quality photo and video files. There has never been more of a need for a simple-to-use, massive capacity desktop storage solution such as My Book Duo for these content creators to keep pace with their growing storage demands."

All the storage on the drive can be accessed through a single cable. There are two USB 3.0 Type-A ports. In the Raid-0 configuration, the My Book Duo offers sequential read speeds of 360 MB per second. The drive has been created keeping in mind the increasing needs of data storage for home users, businesses and creative professionals. Apart from the 20 TB version, the My Book Duo is also available in storage capacities of 16 TB, 12 TB, 8 TB, 6 TB and 4TB.

The 20 TB My Book Duo is priced at $799.99.