Waymo asks US judge to postpone the Uber trade secrets trial over new evidence

Alphabet’s Waymo self-driving car unit asked a US judge on Monday to postpone an upcoming trade secrets trial against Uber Technologies Inc, so Waymo could investigate whether Uber withheld important evidence in the case.
The trial is currently scheduled to begin on 4 December in San Francisco federal court. Waymo said it learned of new evidence last week after the US Department of Justice shared it with the judge overseeing the case.
Published Date: Nov 28, 2017 09:19 am | Updated Date: Nov 28, 2017 09:19 am