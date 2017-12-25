Want to go to space for your next trip? You only need Rs. 2,56,07,60,000, that's two hundred and fifty six crores only

The saying, "you can never have enough money" couldn't be truer.

Russian space corporation, Roscosmos' (yes, that's a real name) is planning to offer a five star (pun intended) orbital journey to anyone who is willing to pay $40 million which amounts to about Rs. 2,56,07,60,000 at the time of writing (not sure what it is in bitcoins, neither does Mr. Bachchan). The space adventure will include a one to two week stay accompanied by a professional astronaut. Travelers can also go on a space walk by paying an additional 'small charge' of about $20 million which is roughly Rs. 1,28,03,80,000.

The tourists will get Wi-Fi, exercise equipments, and personal hygiene facilities in the space. The duration of the trip can be expanded up to one month by paying $20 million extra, it will bring the price to $60 million, a cool Rs 3,84,11,40,000 at the time of writing.

According to a report by Popular Mechanics, the space module constructed by RKK Energia, will weight 20 ton and will be 15.5 meter long. It will provide a 92 cubic meter of pressurised space which will accommodate four sleeping quarters sized around two cubic meters each. The space module will have a 16-inch window in the lounge and a porthhole of 9-inch in the private rooms. The module will also come with medical and hygiene stations.

RKK Energia will spend up to $279-$446 millions on constructing the module. The company is planning to earn $4 million to start the project and is expected to take a pre-booking charge from prospective travellers. To start the construction of the module at least 12 passengers are need to sign for the trip and at least 6 passengers should be willing to stay for a week or two in one year.

We wonder who'll sign up for this? Got any names in mind? For those without 256 crores as chump change, we highly recommend a ride on India's first A/C suburban local train running between Churchgate and Virar. You'll find us there.