Vodafone launches a new ‘SuperWeek Plan’ for Rs 87; includes unlimited calls and 250 MB 4G data

Vodafone has announced a new ‘SuperWeek Plan’ to allow unlimited calls for its prepaid users. According to a report by NDTV, the company took the step to introduce unlimited voice calls for it users to counter the pressure from competition.

According to the plan, prepaid users will get 250 MB of 4G data along with the unlimited calls.

Do note that the 250 MB data is only limited to users with 4G-enabled smartphones while users with other smartphones will only get 50 MB data for that week.

One thing to note here is that the unlimited calling is limited for Vodafone users while users calling to other numbers will get 100-minute worth of talk time for local as well as STD calls.

The report points that this new scheme is being offered as a ‘Bonus card’ which is part of the ongoing ‘SuperPack’ series. Prepaid Vodafone users need to dial *444*87# if they want to activate the offer. This offer will be valid for 7 days beyond which users will need to pay Rs 87 more to continue with the offer.

The interesting thing to note here is that Vodafone is not the only company that is offering new combo offers to its users. This announcement by Vodafone comes days after Bharti Airtel announced nine new prepaid plans for its users ranging from Rs 8 till Rs 399.