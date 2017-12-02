Vodafone installs Noida's first Wi-Fi bus shelter offering 20 minutes of free sessions per day

Telecom operator Vodafone India said it has enabled Noida's first free Wi-Fi bus shelter that would allow mobile users to avail up to 20 minutes of free session per day.

"An operator-agnostic offering, this Wi-Fi service can be availed by users of any Indian telecom operator," Vodafone statement said announcing the free Wi-Fi enabled bus shelter at Noida's Sector 18.

The bus shelter allows customers to avail complimentary Wi-Fi for up to 20 minutes per day. This is third such Wi-Fi bus shelter by Vodafone in Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) after Huda City Centre and Sector 14 Gurugram.

The company's Wi-Fi hotspot network is also available across 116 locations of Delhi-NCR, including markets and mall, hospitals and colleges, the statement added.