Vodafone India extends partnership with itel Mobile, to effectively offer itel A20 at Rs 1,590

Vodafone India has extended its partnership with itel Mobile in India. Vodafone will offer a cashback of Rs 2,100 to new buyers of the first smartphone, itel A20, under the partnership.

The Rs 2,100 cashback brings the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 1,590 as compared to the original price of Rs 3,690. The new partnership extends to other smartphones manufactured by itel. Previously, the partnership with Vodafone was limited to feature phones offered by the company.

The cashback will be deposited into the Vodafone M-Pesa wallet of the users. Customers need to do a recharge of Rs 150 and more to get a cashback of Rs 900 in 18 months. Rest of the amount, Rs 1,100, will be deposited if the customers continue to recharge for Rs 150 after 18 months.

The primary focus of the partnership with the mobile manufacturing company is to popularise the 4G connectivity in the country.

The itel A20 smartphone sports a 4-inch WVGA (480x800 pixels) display and supports dual-SIM card. The 4G enabled smartphone comes with Android 7.0 Nougat and a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1 GB RAM. The phone is powered by a 1,700 mAh battery and comes with 8 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 32 GB via an external microSD card.

It also brings a 2 MP rear camera with flash and a 0.3 MP camera on the front of the device.

It will be available in Champagne Gold, Dark Blue and Silver colour variants.