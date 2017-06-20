Vodafone announces SuperNight pack for prepaid users, offers 5 hours of unlimited 3G/4G data usage

Telecom operator Vodafone on Monday announced a new SuperNight recharge pack for all prepaid customers offering unlimited 3G/4G data from 1 am to 6 am at a Rs 29. Vodafone clarified that users will not have any fair usage policy (FUP) during the period, allowing constant speeds for 5 hours.

Though priced at Rs 29, Vodafone has mentioned that the prices of the pack could deviate slightly from circle to circle and would be available on online as well as offline recharge outlets. Users can make the purchase at any time of the day but the pack will come will come into effect only at 1 am.

The plan aims to take on competitors, Reliance Jio directly with an effective cost of just Rs 6 per hour. Jio users currently enjoy 4G data with a 1 GB a day limit, following the introduction of Jio Prime, translating to an effective cost of approximately Rs 10 a day. "Customers can make every night a SuperNight with unlimited repeat purchase of the Vodafone SuperNight and enjoy data at just Rs 6/hour," Vodafone said in a press statement.

"These SuperNight packs will enable them to download as much data as they want for five hours at a fixed, nominal price. It will help our customers to enjoy the SuperNet experience in a worry-free manner while remaining confidently connected on our best network ever," added Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone, Sandeep Kataria.

The move comes days after Vodafone announced its Ramzan pack at Rs 786 for its postpaid users in Assam and the northeast circle, offering unlimited local and STD calls, national roaming along with 25 GB of data. The telecom giant is also set for a merger with Idea Cellular, expected to be completed by 2018.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.